Local BNP leader arrested over clashes with police in Bogura

Police have arrested Ali Asgar Hena, the secretary general of the BNP's Bogura unit, in a case over clashes between party activists and police.

Hena and the convener of the Swechchha Sebak Dal were detained as suspects after a case was filed on Tuesday, according to Saihan Waliullah, chief of Bogura Sadar Police Station.

In a Facebook post, Hena's brother, Ali Ikhtiar Taju, said the BNP leader has been unwell for a long time. He added that plainclothes officers raided their house and apprehended him.