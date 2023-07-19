    বাংলা

    Local BNP leader arrested over clashes with police in Bogura

    More than 200 leaders and activists of the BNP are named in a case started by the police

    Bogura Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 July 2023, 05:53 AM
    Updated : 19 July 2023, 05:53 AM

    Police have arrested Ali Asgar Hena, the secretary general of the BNP's Bogura unit, in a case over clashes between party activists and police.

    Hena and the convener of the Swechchha Sebak Dal were detained as suspects after a case was filed on Tuesday, according to Saihan Waliullah, chief of Bogura Sadar Police Station.

    In a Facebook post, Hena's brother, Ali Ikhtiar Taju, said the BNP leader has been unwell for a long time. He added that plainclothes officers raided their house and apprehended him.

    Meanwhile, people identifying themselves as police detectives arrested Swechchha Sebak Dal leader Majedur Rahman Jewel at his home, according to Bogura Chhatra Dal General Secretary Nure Alam Siddiqui Regan.

    On Tuesday, BNP leaders and activists clashed with police following a rally near the Yakubia School marking the opposition party's 'one-point' movement to topple the government.

    They pelted police with stones and brickbats, prompting law enforcers to fire rubber bullets and lob tear-gas shells. People on both sides were injured in the skirmish.

    Police later started a case over the incident, naming more than 200 leaders and activists of the BNP as suspects.

