BNP to roll out fresh anti-government protests at Dhaka rally on Wednesday

The BNP is set to unveil on Wednesday fresh protest programmes in what its secretary general says will be a “new push to restore democracy”.
The announcement will be made at a rally in Dhaka, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said at a gathering of the party’s young leaders, activists and supporters in Sylhet on Sunday.
The release of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia, the return of her son and Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman from London, and the withdrawal of cases against party leaders will be among the demands.
“If we want peace through the withdrawal of these cases, is there any other option than the resignation of the government? No. Do you agree with me,” Fakhrul told the rally in Sylhet.
“If you agree, then join the new programmes to be announced at a rally in Dhaka on the 12th of July. The journey to restore democracy will begin through that announcement.”
Mirza Fakhrul had said last month that the BNP decided to launch its “final push” to bring down Sheikh Hasina's government before the next general election “very soon”.
He had also said the party would also outline an election-time caretaker government for free and fair polls.