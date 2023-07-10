    বাংলা

    BNP to roll out fresh anti-government protests at Dhaka rally on Wednesday

    Mirza Fakhrul says the party will announce the launch of a ‘new journey to restore democracy’

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 July 2023, 06:10 PM
    Updated : 9 July 2023, 06:10 PM

    The BNP is set to unveil on Wednesday fresh protest programmes in what its secretary general says will be a “new push to restore democracy”.

    The announcement will be made at a rally in Dhaka, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said at a gathering of the party’s young leaders, activists and supporters in Sylhet on Sunday.

    The release of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia, the return of her son and Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman from London, and the withdrawal of cases against party leaders will be among the demands.

    “If we want peace through the withdrawal of these cases, is there any other option than the resignation of the government? No. Do you agree with me,” Fakhrul told the rally in Sylhet.

    “If you agree, then join the new programmes to be announced at a rally in Dhaka on the 12th of July. The journey to restore democracy will begin through that announcement.”

    Mirza Fakhrul had said last month that the BNP decided to launch its “final push” to bring down Sheikh Hasina's government before the next general election “very soon”.

    He had also said the party would also outline an election-time caretaker government for free and fair polls.

    RELATED STORIES
    BNP to go for a ‘final push very soon’ to topple Awami League government
    BNP's ‘final push soon' to topple AL govt
    Mirza Fakhrul says the party will outline an election-time caretaker government
    CEC Awal says 50% turnout ‘good enough’ for city polls
    50% turnout good enough for city polls: CEC
    The Election Commission appears to be satisfied with the number of voters who cast their ballots in the polls to five city corporations
    Demand for non-partisan caretaker govt is still 'alive', says BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul
    Caretaker govt issue still 'alive': Mirza Fakhrul
    The BNP secretary general rejected claims that the fight over a temporary election-time government is settled
    BNP leaders met US Ambassador Peter Haas on Apr 16, 2023.
    Mirza Fakhrul meets US envoy
    Foreign diplomats have become more active about Bangladesh’s politics before the upcoming general election

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan