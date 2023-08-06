Pakistan election to be delayed by new census

Sharif's tenure expires on Aug 12. The caretaker government will take over from him to hold the elections in a maximum of three months.

Police arrested Khan on Saturday after a court sentenced him to three years in prison for illegally selling state gifts, potentially barring the former cricket star from contesting the election.

The government denies it is dragging its feet, saying it is a constitutional requirement to hold elections under the latest census.

The law minister, Azam Nazeer Tarar, told Geo News TV that it could take about four months to complete the census and draw new constituency boundaries.

That means the elections due by November at the latest could be delayed by several months, a former top official of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Kunwar Dilshad, told Reuters.

"It is going to make things very complicated," he said, adding the new census means new constituency boundaries will be needed across the country.

It is not possible to complete that process and hold the election within the constitutionally required deadline, meaning the election cannot be held before February next year, he said.