Police detain Rizvi, Annie after violent clashes over Dhaka rally

Nearly 2,000 BNP leaders and activists are trapped in the office and many of them fell sick after the clashes, but police are not allowing them to leave the building, Rizvi had said prior to his arrest.

Tensions have brewed surrounding the party's upcoming rally in Dhaka. On Wednesday, activists from the party began gathering at its central offices.

The activists blocked the road in front of the party offices chanting slogans, witnesses said. Police personnel were deployed on nearby roads as well. Around 3 pm, the two sides clashed.

When police charged at them, BNP activists began throwing brickbats. Police then used rubber bullets and teargas shells to try and disperse the crowd.

A man has died of his injuries in the clashes. Several people were brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital from the Naya Paltan area with injuries following the clashes.