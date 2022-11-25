    বাংলা

    Pakistan interior minister asks former PM Khan to postpone march, cites militant threat

    Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says there are threats of attacks from militant groups

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Nov 2022, 01:34 PM
    Updated : 25 Nov 2022, 01:34 PM

    Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that former prime minister Imran Khan should postpone the resumption of his protest march to Islamabad from Rawalpindi, stating that there had been threats of attacks from militant groups.

    Khan has said he would resume his protest march on Nov. 26 after surviving an apparent assassination attempt earlier this month.

    Khan faces "danger" to his life, Sanaullah said.

