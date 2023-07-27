Awami League, BNP to be given 'same conditions' to hold rallies: home minister

Neither the BNP nor the Awami League's affiliates have been given the greenlight to hold rallies in Dhaka on Friday, according to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police will make a decision on the matter, and the same conditions will apply to both parties, he said on Thursday.

All political parties in the country have a right to peaceful assembly, but law enforcement will crack down on any instance of violence, according to Khan.

On the duelling rallies announced by the BNP and three affilitate organisations of the ruling Awami League, Khan said, “The same instructions will be issued to both sides. So far, we haven't given permission [to either of the rallies]. The commissioner [of Dhaka Metropolitan Police] will make a decision on the matter."