Awami League, BNP to be given 'same conditions' to hold rallies: home minister

Neither the BNP nor the Awami League's affiliates have been given the greenlight to hold rallies in Dhaka on Friday, according to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police will make a decision on the matter, and the same conditions will apply to both parties, he said on Thursday.
All political parties in the country have a right to peaceful assembly, but law enforcement will crack down on any instance of violence, according to Khan.
On the duelling rallies announced by the BNP and three affilitate organisations of the ruling Awami League, Khan said, “The same instructions will be issued to both sides. So far, we haven't given permission [to either of the rallies]. The commissioner [of Dhaka Metropolitan Police] will make a decision on the matter."
The BNP's mass gathering was supposed to be held on Thursday. The party was planning to stage the event either in Naya Paltan or the Suhrawardy Udyan.
In response, three of the ruling party's affiliates -- the Jubo League, Swachchha Sebak League and Chhatra League -- also announced a rally at the south gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on the same day.
But as Thursday is a working day, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police refused permission for the events. It also advised the BNP to consider using the Golapbagh ground for the rally.
Under these circumstances, the BNP decided to push the event back to Friday, and the ruling party affiliates followed suit. The BNP is planning to hold the rally outside the party's central offices in Naya Paltan at 2 pm.