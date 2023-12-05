BNP expels two local leaders who attended Shahjahan Omar's Jhalakathi rally

The BNP has expelled two local leaders in Jhalakathi's Kanthalia Upazila for 'breach of party discipline'.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the expulsion of Abdul Jalil Miyaji and Zakir Hossain Kabir in a press release on Tuesday.

The announcement comes a day after the BNP leaders were seen attending an electoral meeting of former party vice-chairman Shahjahan Omar, who defected to the ruling Awami League ahead of the national elections.

Consequently, Miyaji and Howlader have been relieved of all positions and lost their party membership.