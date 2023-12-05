    বাংলা

    BNP expels two local leaders who attended Shahjahan Omar's Jhalakathi rally

    Rizvi announced their expulsion for breaching 'party discipline'

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Dec 2023, 11:56 AM
    Updated : 5 Dec 2023, 11:56 AM

    The BNP has expelled two local leaders in Jhalakathi's Kanthalia Upazila for 'breach of party discipline'.

    BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the expulsion of Abdul Jalil Miyaji and Zakir Hossain Kabir in a press release on Tuesday.

    The announcement comes a day after the BNP leaders were seen attending an electoral meeting of former party vice-chairman Shahjahan Omar, who defected to the ruling Awami League ahead of the national elections.

    Consequently, Miyaji and Howlader have been relieved of all positions and lost their party membership.

    Shahjahan was among several senior BNP leaders who were arrested in the wake of the opposition party's anti-government protests before the Jan 7 elections.

    However, he was released on bail on Nov 29.

    In one of the most shocking twists following this year's electoral nominations, Shahjahan submitted his nomination papers on Nov 30 as an Awami League candidate for the Jhalakathi-1 parliamentary seat.

    Later, the opposition party announced his expulsion for joining the Awami League's election campaign.

    On Monday, new waves of controversy unfolded as Miyaji was seen standing beside Shahjahan during his rally in Jhalakathi with a firearm. Shahjahan was also carrying a gun during the meeting.

    As many as 18 BNP leaders have been expelled over the last couple of days for seeking election runs as independents or supporting other independent candidates.

    Eight of the expelled leaders were members of the party's central executive committee, and 10 were district-level leaders.

    MORE CONTROVERSIES

    Shahjahan stirred fresh controversies on Tuesday with angry refusal to comment to the media on the reason behind his visit to the Election Commission.     

    As he was leaving the EC headquarters in Dhaka in the afternoon, reporters asked him about the meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal. 

    “Why shall I tell you why I came to the EC? Do I have to answer you about this visit? I just came here for no particular reason, just to see you!” said Shahjahan. 

    He became more angry when the journalists tried to take his photo. 

    Asked why he was carrying a gun during an election meeting in Jhalakathi, he said: “Do you know the law? Who says that I’ve broken the law?”

    CEC Awal declined to comment on possible action against Shahjahan and others for the breach of electoral code of conduct.

