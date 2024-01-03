Hasina set to address nation on Thursday ahead of election

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to address the nation ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the premier will deliver her speech following the ruling party's final campaign event on Thursday without specifying a time.

Meanwhile, the press wing of the Prime Minister's Office said Hasina will address citizens in the evening.

After a 15-year tenure, the Awami League unveiled its election manifesto last week, pledging to transform the country into a developed and prosperous nation in line with the party's 'Smart Bangladesh' vision.