    Hasina set to address nation on Thursday ahead of election

    The premier will deliver her speech following the ruling party's final campaign event, according to Obaidul Quader

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 Jan 2024, 11:49 AM
    Updated : 3 Jan 2024, 11:49 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to address the nation ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections.

    Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the premier will deliver her speech following the ruling party's final campaign event on Thursday without specifying a time.

    Meanwhile, the press wing of the Prime Minister's Office said Hasina will address citizens in the evening.

    After a 15-year tenure, the Awami League unveiled its election manifesto last week, pledging to transform the country into a developed and prosperous nation in line with the party's 'Smart Bangladesh' vision.

    Quader revealed that 80 observers from 11 countries are expected to arrive in the country for the election.

    "Representatives from the European Union are already in Dhaka, and 50 foreign journalists from various countries have arrived. This number is likely to rise."

    He added that an Awami League delegation plans to engage in discussions with the poll watchers on Jan 5.

    12th Parliamentary Elections
