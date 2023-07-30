Duelling programmes by rival political parties trigger violent clashes in Bangladesh

Simultaneous rallies in close proximity by the main political rivals of Bangladesh in capital Dhaka stirred tension throughout the country before the general election, but people heaved a collective sigh of relief as Friday’s programmes ended without any confrontations.

However, the atmosphere shifted on Saturday when the opposition BNP tried to stage sit-in programmes at the entrances to Dhaka, defying a prohibition from the police who threatened action against any attempt to block the main points of the city.

Jubo League, the Awami League’s youth front, called off rallies at the same venues after the police denied both sides permission to hold programmes at the entry points to the city. But ruling party leaders and activists gathered at the places as the BNP said it would go ahead with its plans.