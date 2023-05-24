Hasina to visit India in September to join G20 summit: Quader

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to visit India in September, a few months ahead of the upcoming parliamentary election, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

Hasina will join the G20 summit during the visit, the road transport and bridges minister said.

An Awami League delegation will visit India in July at the invitation of the ruling party BJP, Quader said at the inaugural ceremony of the expansion work of the highway from Mirsarai to Ramgarh in Chattogram on Wednesday.

“The Indian ruling party contacted the ruling party in Dhaka. We hope an Awami League delegation will visit India in July.”