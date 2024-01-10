    বাংলা

    Supporters flock to Suhrawardy Udyan for Awami League rally

    The event marking Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day turns into a double celebration following the ruling party's landslide victory in the election

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM
    Updated : 10 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM

    Supporters of the Awami League are converging on Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan ahead of a rally to celebrate the party's landslide victory in the general election.

    Party leaders and activists began streaming into the venue when its gates opened around 1:30 pm on Wednesday.

    Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina is set to address the event marking her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Homecoming Day.

    The ruling Awami League romped to a landslide win in the national election, clinching 222 of 299 seats.

    The resounding win means party chief Hasina is headed for a record-extending fourth consecutive term -- and her fifth in total.

    Members of the newly-elected 12th national parliament were sworn in at a ceremony in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

    Voting was held in 299 of 300 parliamentary seats on Sunday. The outcome of a parliamentary race in Mymensingh was held up due to the suspension of results at one voting centre. The High Court suspended the results of the Dhaka-4 parliamentary race on Tuesday after the Awami League candidate for the seat made allegations of irregularities.

    Independent candidates, almost all of whom are Awami League leaders, won the second highest number of seats with 62.

    The Jatiya Party, the official opposition in the last two parliaments, won only 11 seats, losing over half of the 26 seats the Awami League had ceded to them in a seat-sharing deal.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina picked as leader of the House
    Hasina elected House leader
    The Awami League chief will lead the House for a record fourth successive term
    Not bothered about US, UK statements on election: Bangladesh foreign minister
    Not bothered about US, UK statements: Momen 
    The US and the UK have said the general election was not free and fair
    Awami League to rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Jan 10
    AL to rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Jan 10
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will lead the rally after securing a historic fourth consecutive term in office
    Barishal buzzes with excitement over Hasina's visit
    Barishal comes alive ahead of Hasina's visit
    The prime minister is set to address voters at a campaign event in the city

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India