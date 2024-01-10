Supporters flock to Suhrawardy Udyan for Awami League rally

Supporters of the Awami League are converging on Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan ahead of a rally to celebrate the party's landslide victory in the general election.

Party leaders and activists began streaming into the venue when its gates opened around 1:30 pm on Wednesday.

Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina is set to address the event marking her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Homecoming Day.

The ruling Awami League romped to a landslide win in the national election, clinching 222 of 299 seats.