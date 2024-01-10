Supporters flock to Suhrawardy Udyan for Awami League rally

Supporters of the Awami League are converging on Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan ahead of a rally to celebrate the party's landslide victory in the general election.
Party leaders and activists began streaming into the venue when its gates opened around 1:30 pm on Wednesday.
Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina is set to address the event marking her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Homecoming Day.
The ruling Awami League romped to a landslide win in the national election, clinching 222 of 299 seats.
The resounding win means party chief Hasina is headed for a record-extending fourth consecutive term -- and her fifth in total.
Members of the newly-elected 12th national parliament were sworn in at a ceremony in the National Assembly on Wednesday.
Voting was held in 299 of 300 parliamentary seats on Sunday. The outcome of a parliamentary race in Mymensingh was held up due to the suspension of results at one voting centre. The High Court suspended the results of the Dhaka-4 parliamentary race on Tuesday after the Awami League candidate for the seat made allegations of irregularities.
Independent candidates, almost all of whom are Awami League leaders, won the second highest number of seats with 62.
The Jatiya Party, the official opposition in the last two parliaments, won only 11 seats, losing over half of the 26 seats the Awami League had ceded to them in a seat-sharing deal.