BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul barred from party office in Naya Paltan

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir says police prevented him from visiting the BNP headquarters in Dhaka's Naya Paltan a day after deadly clashes in the area led to the death of a party activist.

The BNP secretary general's car was stopped by law enforcers at the Nightingale intersection around 10:40 am on Thursday as police cordoned off the party's central offices for the second day.

Syed Emran Saleh Prince, the party's acting office secretary, and Shayrul Kabir Khan, a member of its media cell, were with Mirza Fakhrul at the time.