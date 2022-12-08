BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul barred from party office in Naya Paltan

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir says police prevented him from visiting the BNP headquarters in Dhaka's Naya Paltan a day after deadly clashes in the area led to the death of a party activist.
The BNP secretary general's car was stopped by law enforcers at the Nightingale intersection around 10:40 am on Thursday as police cordoned off the party's central offices for the second day.
Syed Emran Saleh Prince, the party's acting office secretary, and Shayrul Kabir Khan, a member of its media cell, were with Mirza Fakhrul at the time.
Police are treating the BNP office as a “crime scene” and will not allow anyone in until their work is done, according to Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Joint Commissioner Biplab Sarkar.
On Wednesday, violence broke out in the Naya Paltan area when police tried to disperse the BNP activists who had gathered outside the party office to prepare for a 'grand rally' on Dec 10.
Police said the BNP had planned to stage a blockade instead of a rally. The law enforcers detained over 300 people over the incident and reportedly found 'crude bombs' in the party office.
Barbed barricades have been put up at the Nightingale and Fakirapool intersections in a bid to maintain law and order following the clashes.
Reacting to being barred entry to the BNP office, Mirza Fakhrul said, "I am the secretary general of the BNP but I was not allowed to visit my party office. The reasons they [police] are giving are completely false. We had no explosives there. There was nothing."
"It is a conspiracy and a plot by the government to malign the BNP and totally undermine our rally on Dec 10. This is an effort to subvert democracy and undermine people's rights. How can a political leader work if they cannot go to their party's offices?"
A liberal democratic party has a constitutional right to conduct its political activities without disruptions, according to the BNP leader. "But that isn't possible if a secretary general cannot go to his office. We are not living freely in a civilised society, let alone a democracy. I strongly condemn it.”
DEMAND TO UNLOCK THE OFFICE
Mirza Fakhrul called on the authorities to open the BNP office to party members immediately and release those who were detained after the clashes.
He also demanded an investigation into the death of BNP activist Md Mokbul.
The BNP leader also said that the rally on Dec 10 will go ahead as planned. "I appeal to the government to ensure that the rally can be held peacefully. That's the government's responsibility.