Jamaat-backed group engages in clashes at Baitul Mukarram

Activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student front of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami party, have clashed with a ruling party-backed group at the Baitul Mukarram national mosque in Dhaka.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

An event to commemorate National Mourning Day, the day marking the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was held at the mosque, said Hayatul Islam, deputy commissioner of the Motijheel Division of police.

Shibir activists were holding their own programme and engaged in chases and counter-chases with the attendees.