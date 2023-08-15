    বাংলা

    Jamaat-backed group engages in clashes at Baitul Mukarram

    The student front of Jamaat clashed with a ruling party-backed group holding an Aug 15 event at the national mosque

    Published : 15 August 2023, 10:04 AM
    Published : 15 August 2023, 10:04 AM

    Activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student front of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami party, have clashed with a ruling party-backed group at the Baitul Mukarram national mosque in Dhaka.

    The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

    An event to commemorate National Mourning Day, the day marking the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was held at the mosque, said Hayatul Islam, deputy commissioner of the Motijheel Division of police.

    Shibir activists were holding their own programme and engaged in chases and counter-chases with the attendees.

    The Islamist activists were holding a demonstration in front of the mosque’s north gate. When police arrived, the protesters entered the mosque and started clashing with the attendees of the Aug 15 event.

    Police later brought the situation under control, Hayatul said.

    However, the law enforcers did not enter the mosque.

    Police have detained several people and they will be scrutinised and action will be taken according to the law, he said.

    The situation has returned to normal, Hayatul added.

    The Islamic Foundation’s prayer service ended at 1 pm, said Mohammad Salah Uddin Miah, chief of Paltan Police Station.

    The Dhaka South unit of the Awami League was holding a prayer event when the clash began, he said.

