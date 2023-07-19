    বাংলা

    15 held as police launch case against 380 BNP loyalists over Pirojpur clashes

    The convenor of the party's local unit claimed that police charged at them with batons during a rally, injuring around a dozen people

    Pirojpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 July 2023, 09:06 AM
    Updated : 19 July 2023, 09:06 AM

    Police have initiated legal action against 380 leaders and activists of the BNP's Pirojpur unit for allegedly attacking law enforcers during a party rally.

    Fifteen party leaders and activists have been arrested over the incident so far.

    As many as 80 members of the party have been named in the case filed by a local police officer on Tuesday, according to Abir Mohammad Hasan, chief of Pirojpur Sadar Police Station.

    The suspects include the convenor of the BNP's Pirojpur unit, Alamgir Hossain, and member secretary Gazi Wahiduzzaman Lavlu, along with as many as 300 unnamed leaders and activists.

    On Tuesday, BNP leaders and activists reportedly attacked police with sticks and hurled brickbats at them while staging a rally on Circuit House Road.

    At least seven policemen were injured in the incident, said Abir. All of them were admitted to the Pirojpur District Hospital.

    Police are working to arrest the other suspects, OC Abir added.

    Meanwhile, Alamgir, one of the suspects in the case, alleged that police attacked the party's 'peaceful' rally using batons, injuring 10-12 people.

