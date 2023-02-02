Election Commission denies Hero Alom’s allegation of vote rigging

The Election Commission has denied allegations of vote rigging made by Ashraful Hossen Alom aka Hero Alom, the social media star who lost the Bogura-4 bypolls.
The allegation of tampering with the results was “baseless”, Election Commissioner Rasheda Sultana told reporters in Dhaka on Thursday. “We took note of his allegation and talked to the deputy commissioner, district election officer and other officials in Bogura. They are confident their results are completely accurate.”
Rasheda said the defeated candidate contesting election results is a common practice in Bangladesh. “Not just only in Hero Alom’s case, we’ve seen this trend everywhere.”
The vote on Wednesday was held in six constituencies left by the BNP. Alom contested for two Bogura seats. In Bogura-4 consisting of Kahalu and Nandigram, he received 19,571 votes as an independent candidate, while AKM Rezaul Karim of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-JaSaD won the election with 20,405 votes.
After the results were announced, Alom rejected the outcome and vowed to challenge it in court. He also alleged officials did not give his agents copies of the results.
Returning Officer Mahmud Hasan said the results were not changed and Alom was provided with the copies on Thursday afternoon.
Although Alom did not file a formal complaint, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal called the local office and collected the result sheets for review, Mahmud said.