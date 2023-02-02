    বাংলা

    Election Commission denies Hero Alom’s allegation of vote rigging

    The social media star lost to the JaSaD candidate in Bogura-4 bypolls by a margin of 834 votes

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Feb 2023, 01:22 PM
    Updated : 2 Feb 2023, 01:22 PM

    The Election Commission has denied allegations of vote rigging made by Ashraful Hossen Alom aka Hero Alom, the social media star who lost the Bogura-4 bypolls.

    The allegation of tampering with the results was “baseless”, Election Commissioner Rasheda Sultana told reporters in Dhaka on Thursday. “We took note of his allegation and talked to the deputy commissioner, district election officer and other officials in Bogura. They are confident their results are completely accurate.”

    Rasheda said the defeated candidate contesting election results is a common practice in Bangladesh. “Not just only in Hero Alom’s case, we’ve seen this trend everywhere.”

    The vote on Wednesday was held in six constituencies left by the BNP. Alom contested for two Bogura seats. In Bogura-4 consisting of Kahalu and Nandigram, he received 19,571 votes as an independent candidate, while AKM Rezaul Karim of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-JaSaD won the election with 20,405 votes.

    After the results were announced, Alom rejected the outcome and vowed to challenge it in court. He also alleged officials did not give his agents copies of the results.

    Returning Officer Mahmud Hasan said the results were not changed and Alom was provided with the copies on Thursday afternoon.


    Although Alom did not file a formal complaint, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal called the local office and collected the result sheets for review, Mahmud said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Police trace ex-BNP leader and bypoll candidate Asif to Dhaka, a day after polls close
    Ex-BNP leader Asif traced to Dhaka: police
    Abu Asif Ahmed was contesting the Brahmanbaria-2 bypoll and had gone missing six days ago
    Sattar retains Brahmanbaria-2, Hero Alom loses by 834 votes in Bogura
    Sattar retains Brahmanbaria-2, Hero Alom loses in Bogura
    Alom bags 19,571 votes in Bogura-4 bypolls as an independent candidate
    UN Ambassador Nikki Haley listens to US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House after it was announced the president had accepted Haley's resignation in Washington, US, October 9, 2018. Reuters
    Nikki Haley to take Trump on in 2024
    The daughter of two Indian immigrants, Haley has gained a reputation in the Republican Party for her ability to address issues of gender and race
    No major irregularities, 15-30% turnout likely in parliamentary bypolls: CEC
    No major hiccups, 30% turnout likely: EC
    Electronic voting machines have been used in the by-election to the six seats left by the BNP

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher