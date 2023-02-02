Election Commission denies Hero Alom’s allegation of vote rigging

The Election Commission has denied allegations of vote rigging made by Ashraful Hossen Alom aka Hero Alom, the social media star who lost the Bogura-4 bypolls.

The allegation of tampering with the results was “baseless”, Election Commissioner Rasheda Sultana told reporters in Dhaka on Thursday. “We took note of his allegation and talked to the deputy commissioner, district election officer and other officials in Bogura. They are confident their results are completely accurate.”