    BNP calls district-level protests for Thursday over deadly Naya Paltan clashes

    The party has announced district-level demonstrations against police attack, firing, a raid on its party office and arrests of supporters

    Published : 7 Dec 2022, 06:47 PM
    The BNP has announced district-level demonstrations for Thursday against police attack, firing, a raid on its party office and arrests of activists after deadly clashes in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan. 

    In a statement, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said they decided to stage the protests in a meeting of the National Standing Committee on Wednesday night. 

    He urged the supporters to join the protests, condemning the police attack on the party office and demanding an end to intimidation and arrest. 

    The committee also decided Organising Secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince will be in charge of the party headquarters after the arrest of Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi following violence. 

    A man died during the clashes in Naya Paltan on Wednesday afternoon. Police later raided the BNP office and detained around 300 people, including some central leaders. 

    Violence broke out when police tried to disperse the BNP activists who gathered outside the party office to prepare for their Dec 10 rally. 

    Police said the BNP had planned to stage a blockade instead of a rally.

