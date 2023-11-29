BNP expels Rabeya Siraj, Md Mahabubul Hasan; 4 ex-Bogura leaders to contest polls

The BNP has expelled Rabeya Siraj, the assistant weavers’ affairs secretary of the party's central committee, and Md Mahabubul Hasan, a member of the party in Jamalpur's Dewanganj Upazila, for breaching "party discipline".
Their expulsion is based on "clear allegations" of their involvement in activities that fell foul of party policy, the BNP said in a statement on Tuesday.
Rabeya, the widow of late BNP vice chairman Shahjahan Siraj, faced accusations of supporting her daughter Shukla Siraj’s independent candidacy for the Tangail-4 constituency in the 12th general election.
Local BNP leaders were concerned about Rabeya publicly backing her daughter's campaign in defiance of the party policies.
The BNP earlier dismissed Syed AK Ekramuzzaman, a member of the party chairperson's advisory committee, and Shah Md Abu Zafar, an executive committee member, for similar reasons.
4 EX-BOGURA LEADERS TO CONTEST POLLS
Four former leaders of the BNP in Bogura have collected nomination papers to stand for election.
They are Ziaul Haque Molla from Bogura-4, a former MP and member of the party’s Central Executive Committee; businessman and freedom fighter Mohammad Shokrana, a former adviser to Bogura District BNP; Sarkar Badal, former president of Bogura Sadar Upazila BNP and former chairman of Sherpur Upazila Parishad; and Beauty Begum, former women’s affairs secretary of Bugura District BNP and former vice-chairperson of Shibganj Upazila Parishad.
Ziaul said he felt insulted when the BNP left him out of any committee although he left his job to join politics. “I would have been in a big position had I continued in my job, but I’ve lost that opportunity. Since I want to be in politics, there’s no alternative (for me to seek vote),” he said.
Shokrana said he was 74 and his age would not permit him to contest polls in the future.
“The next generation will decide whether the decision to join the polls is wrong.”
Beauty said the BNP refused to restore her membership after 29 of 30 suspended leaders were reinstated in their positions.
“This is where my anger stems from. I’ve joined the race because the BNP doesn’t want eligible leaders."
Badal also said the BNP deprived him of a position.
“Leaders and activists want me to contest in the polls. They are the ones who face harm by the decision to boycott the election.”