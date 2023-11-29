BNP expels Rabeya Siraj, Md Mahabubul Hasan; 4 ex-Bogura leaders to contest polls

The BNP has expelled Rabeya Siraj, the assistant weavers’ affairs secretary of the party's central committee, and Md Mahabubul Hasan, a member of the party in Jamalpur's Dewanganj Upazila, for breaching "party discipline".

Their expulsion is based on "clear allegations" of their involvement in activities that fell foul of party policy, the BNP said in a statement on Tuesday.

Rabeya, the widow of late BNP vice chairman Shahjahan Siraj, faced accusations of supporting her daughter Shukla Siraj’s independent candidacy for the Tangail-4 constituency in the 12th general election.

Local BNP leaders were concerned about Rabeya publicly backing her daughter's campaign in defiance of the party policies.

The BNP earlier dismissed Syed AK Ekramuzzaman, a member of the party chairperson's advisory committee, and Shah Md Abu Zafar, an executive committee member, for similar reasons.