700 held over violence during BNP sit-ins, innocent to be freed soon: home minister

Police have detained more than 700 people over the violent clashes that roiled Dhaka during the BNP's sit-in protests on Saturday, according to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.
However, those who are found innocent of any wrongdoing will be released immediately, he said on Sunday.
“We caught at least 700 people red-handed, including those who were about to torch vehicles.”
"These days, there are CCTV cameras everywhere and we’re using them [to track down the perpetrators]. People are also providing information about the offenders and sometimes catching those who tried to evade the police."
Despite assuring that those who weren't involved in the violence would be released immediately, Khan could not provide the number of suspects who have been sent to court.
BNP, the main opposition party in Bangladesh, has been conducting a campaign to press for the installation of a non-partisan government during the upcoming election. As part of the campaign, the party staged sit-ins at the entry points to the capital.
But tensions ran high as party activists clashed with the police in parts of the city. At least three buses were torched, while law enforcement also accused BNP adherents of exploding improvised bombs and vandalising police vehicles.
In the wake of the violent clashes, 11 cases have been registered against 469 BNP leaders and activists.