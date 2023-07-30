700 held over violence during BNP sit-ins, innocent to be freed soon: home minister

Police have detained more than 700 people over the violent clashes that roiled Dhaka during the BNP's sit-in protests on Saturday, according to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

However, those who are found innocent of any wrongdoing will be released immediately, he said on Sunday.

“We caught at least 700 people red-handed, including those who were about to torch vehicles.”

"These days, there are CCTV cameras everywhere and we’re using them [to track down the perpetrators]. People are also providing information about the offenders and sometimes catching those who tried to evade the police."