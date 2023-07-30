    বাংলা

    700 held over violence during BNP sit-ins, innocent to be freed soon: home minister

    Law enforcers are analysing CCTV footage to identify those who were involved in violent clashes, says Asaduzzaman Khan

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 July 2023, 10:51 AM
    Updated : 30 July 2023, 10:51 AM

    Police have detained more than 700 people over the violent clashes that roiled Dhaka during the BNP's sit-in protests on Saturday, according to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

    However, those who are found innocent of any wrongdoing will be released immediately, he said on Sunday.

    “We caught at least 700 people red-handed, including those who were about to torch vehicles.”

    "These days, there are CCTV cameras everywhere and we’re using them [to track down the perpetrators]. People are also providing information about the offenders and sometimes catching those who tried to evade the police."

    Despite assuring that those who weren't involved in the violence would be released immediately, Khan could not provide the number of suspects who have been sent to court.

    BNP, the main opposition party in Bangladesh, has been conducting a campaign to press for the installation of a non-partisan government during the upcoming election. As part of the campaign, the party staged sit-ins at the entry points to the capital.

    But tensions ran high as party activists clashed with the police in parts of the city. At least three buses were torched, while law enforcement also accused BNP adherents of exploding improvised bombs and vandalising police vehicles.

    In the wake of the violent clashes, 11 cases have been registered against 469 BNP leaders and activists.

    RELATED STORIES
    Awami League, BNP to be given 'same conditions' to hold rallies: home minister
    Same conditions will apply to AL, BNP rallies: home minister
    The authorities have yet to approve the rallies planned by the BNP and the Awami League's affiliates on Friday, said Asaduzzaman Khan
    Bangladesh ponders army deployment in Rohingya camps after spiral of violence, says home minister
    Govt ponders army deployment in Rohingya camps: home minister
    Gwyn Lewis, UN resident coordinator in Bangladesh, expresses worries over escalating violence in Rohingya camps
    Khaleda Zia returns home after five days in hospital
    Khaleda returns home after 5 days in hospital
    The BNP chief will continue receiving treatment at home, says her physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain
    Chinese and Indians top list of about 21,000 foreigners working in Bangladesh
    China, India top list of foreigners working in Bangladesh
    Foreigners are engaged in development projects, industries and NGOs, among other fields in Bangladesh, says the home minister

    Opinion

    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan