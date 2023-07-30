Diplomats' remarks on Bangladesh as much about geopolitics than democratic ideals: Shamsher Mobin

The recent remarks by foreign diplomats about elections in Bangladesh, including the joint statement regarding the attack on Dhaka-17 by-poll candidate Hero Alom, have as much to do with geopolitics as democratic values, says Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury.

"[The] foreign policy of these countries, as you say, Western countries, is a mixture of values and the geopolitical interest," the international affairs analyst said in an interview with bdnews24.com's Inside Out.

"The urge for free, fair and participatory elections is a global thing. So why are only a few countries issuing statements?"

Shamsher pointed to countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and India – with a history of fair elections – and asked why they had not issued similar statements.

"Why is it that only some countries in the West are issuing this statement? So we see something more behind this than just a quest for democracy and fair elections behind this joint statement."