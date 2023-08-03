Bangladeshi MP, expatriates arrested, then released in Oman for unauthorised meeting

The MP and the expatriates in Oman were released on Wednesday morning while the others on Thursday, said Soheli Sabrin, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry.



Speaking at the weekly briefing in Dhaka, Soheli said the Bangladesh Embassy in Oman took necessary steps for the release of the MP and others.



She said police in Oman arrested the MP and the Bangladeshis because they did not take prior permission for the meeting.



Khadizatul, daughter of late Chattogram Awami League leader and MP Rafiqul Anwar, did not take phone calls for comment.