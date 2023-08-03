    বাংলা

    Bangladeshi MP, expatriates arrested, then released in Oman for unauthorised meeting

    The Bangladesh Embassy in Oman took necessary steps for the release of the MP and others, the foreign ministry says

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 August 2023, 05:27 PM
    Updated : 3 August 2023, 05:27 PM

    Khadizatul Anwar, an Awami League MP from the seats reserved for women, and 16 other Bangladeshis have been released on bond after their arrest for organising an unauthorised event in Oman.

    Police took Khadizatul and the Bangladeshi expatriates, some reportedly from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, into custody at the programme venue, a hotel in Muscat, on Tuesday night.

    The MP and the expatriates in Oman were released on Wednesday morning while the others on Thursday, said Soheli Sabrin, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry.

    Speaking at the weekly briefing in Dhaka, Soheli said the Bangladesh Embassy in Oman took necessary steps for the release of the MP and others.

    She said police in Oman arrested the MP and the Bangladeshis because they did not take prior permission for the meeting.

    Khadizatul, daughter of late Chattogram Awami League leader and MP Rafiqul Anwar, did not take phone calls for comment.

