UK alerts citizens to possible violence in in Dhaka during BNP’s Dec 10 rally

The United Kingdom has alerted its citizens to possible violence in Dhaka on Dec 10, when the BNP is set to stage a rally.
Potential disruption to transport, communication networks and movement around the city are expected on that day, the UK said in an updated travel advisory on Tuesday.
“Political rallies may result in violent clashes, including with law enforcement agencies,” the British government said on its website, adding an increased law enforcement presence in the days surrounding Dec 10 is likely.
It advised the British citizens to avoid all large gatherings, including political rallies.
A frenzy of political rhetoric on the BNP’s planned rally has fuelled anxiety over possible violence and disruption in the transport system as Bangladesh’s political arena is heating up with the next general election a year away.
A dispute over the venue has added to the tension, as police have denied the BNP permission to hold the programme in places the party has chosen while the opposition party is not willing to use the place designated by police.