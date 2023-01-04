SC pauses bail release of BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul and Abbas, hearing set for Sunday

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas will have to stay in jail until Sunday at the least.

Supreme Court Chamber Justice Jahangir Hossain set the date for the hearing of their bail petitions by the full Appellate Bench on Wednesday.

The two BNP leaders will not be able to avail themselves of the bail until the full bench has made its decision, the judge said in his order.

Mirza Fakhrul and Abbas were not released as the state appealed the decision for bail, said Additional Attorney General Mohammad Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury. The state appealed the decision on Wednesday morning, seeking to stay the High Court’s decision.

"The court instructed us not to put up any bail bonds before the hearing," said Advocate Zainul Abedin, who represents Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas.