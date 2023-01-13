AL veteran Matia Chowdhury made Deputy Leader of the House

Awami League stalwart Matia Chowdhury has been made Deputy Leader of the House, a post that fell vacant after the death of the veteran leader Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury.

The Awami League Parliamentary Party took the decision in a meeting presided over by party chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday.

Chief Whip Nur-E-Alam Chowdhury threw his support behind Matia when General Secretary Obaidul Quader proposed Matia’s name to deputise for the leader of the House.

Sajeda held the post three times until her death on Sept 11, 2022 after the Awami League returned to power in 2009.