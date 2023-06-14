Awami League set high standards of election: Hasina

The Awami League has set a high standard of election after questionable polls held under the military governments, Sheikh Hasina has said.
“No questionable elections have been held during our government. We’ve been able to establish a high standard of vote,” the prime minister said.
Hasina, who is currently visiting Switzerland, issued a written statement in parliament on the issue on Wednesday in response to a question from ruling party MP Kazim Uddin Ahmed.
She said elections were free and fair whenever the Awami League formed the government.
A debatable election like the one held during the BNP’s tenure on Feb 15, 1996 has never been held under the Awami League government, she said.
“The Awami League never usurped power. It returned the people’s rights so that they can choose their government.”
She said the Awami League always keeps faith in the people’s mandate. “The Awami League always fought to establish a Westminster-style democracy, where people decide who will run the country. Our government is committed to ensuring the people’s power.”
The government is also committed to ensure that the next general election is held in a free and fair manner, Hasina said, urging foreign and local observers to come and watch the polls.
She said the government was providing the Election Commission with all sorts of support so that it can work independently and hold a general election acceptable to all.