Awami League set high standards of election: Hasina

Hasina, who is currently visiting Switzerland, issued a written statement in parliament on the issue on Wednesday in response to a question from ruling party MP Kazim Uddin Ahmed.

She said elections were free and fair whenever the Awami League formed the government.

A debatable election like the one held during the BNP’s tenure on Feb 15, 1996 has never been held under the Awami League government, she said.

“The Awami League never usurped power. It returned the people’s rights so that they can choose their government.”