    Awami League calls nationwide demonstrations for Sunday against BNP’s violent protests

    The ruling party will protest against what it says is “pyro-terrorism by the BNP in the name of sit-in programmes”

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 July 2023, 01:11 PM
    Updated : 29 July 2023, 01:11 PM

    The Awami League has called nationwide demonstrations for Sunday against what the party says is “pyro-terrorism by the BNP in the name of sit-in protests”.

    The ruling party’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the programmes at an emergency meeting with affiliate organisations in Awami League headquarters on Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon.

    He said party workers across the country, including Dhaka city, will demonstrate from 10am to 5pm.

    The BNP called the sit-in programmes at the entrances to Dhaka as part of its movement to oust the Awami League government and install a caretaker administration before the next general election scheduled to be held in December 2023 or January 2024.

    Jubo League, the Awami League’s youth front, also called rallies at the entry points to Dhaka, but police denied both sides permission to demonstrate and threatened action, citing security concerns.

    Jubo League then called off Saturday’s rallies, but the BNP said it would go ahead with its plans.

    Ruling party activists, however, along with police personnel, gathered at the entrances to the capital.

    Violent clashes broke out in Dholaikhal and Matuail as the BNP workers gathered there and police tried to disperse the protesters. Awami League activists also clashed with BNP workers at some places.

