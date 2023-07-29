Awami League calls nationwide demonstrations for Sunday against BNP’s violent protests

The Awami League has called nationwide demonstrations for Sunday against what the party says is “pyro-terrorism by the BNP in the name of sit-in protests”.

The ruling party’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the programmes at an emergency meeting with affiliate organisations in Awami League headquarters on Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon.

He said party workers across the country, including Dhaka city, will demonstrate from 10am to 5pm.

The BNP called the sit-in programmes at the entrances to Dhaka as part of its movement to oust the Awami League government and install a caretaker administration before the next general election scheduled to be held in December 2023 or January 2024.