Hasina alerts citizens to ‘conspiracy to usurp power’ before election

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the BNP and its ally the Jamaat-e-Islami have launched their activities to “usurp power” by misleading people before the next general election.
In her address to the nation on Friday to mark the completion of the current Awami League government’s fourth year, Hasina described the BNP-Jamaat nexus as “plunderers and anti-liberation forces” and urged citizens not to heed “disinformation spread by them”.
“Their goal is to usurp power through the backdoor and hinder the progress of democracy by creating a murky situation. They have hired intellectuals and commentators at home and abroad with their looted money in a bid to mislead people by spreading lies and false information against the Awami League on social media. Please do not get misled by their lies.”
Hasina called on the political parties and organisations that believe in democracy and the rule of law not to harbour any ideas that hinder the process set by the constitution to govern the country.
Noting that the Election Commission reinstituted under the new law has financial independence, Hasina said the Awami League expects a free and fair election full of competition and it will provide the EC with all assistance necessary for fair and peaceful polls.
“The Awami League is the people’s party. It believes in peace and the power of the people. The Awami League will continue fulfilling its duty to build the country. We will join the general public if we lose the election. We will continue to work for the people no matter where we are,” she said.
“I urge everyone to be alert so that no one can rob people of their rights through conspiracy. All must also be alert to prevent attempts to damage people’s lives, properties and livelihoods through anarchy in the name of protests.”