Hasina alerts citizens to ‘conspiracy to usurp power’ before election

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the BNP and its ally the Jamaat-e-Islami have launched their activities to “usurp power” by misleading people before the next general election.

In her address to the nation on Friday to mark the completion of the current Awami League government’s fourth year, Hasina described the BNP-Jamaat nexus as “plunderers and anti-liberation forces” and urged citizens not to heed “disinformation spread by them”.

“Their goal is to usurp power through the backdoor and hinder the progress of democracy by creating a murky situation. They have hired intellectuals and commentators at home and abroad with their looted money in a bid to mislead people by spreading lies and false information against the Awami League on social media. Please do not get misled by their lies.”