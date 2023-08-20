Jubo Mohila League leader arrested in Savar for 'molesting girl'

Police have arrested a leader of Jubo Mohila League, an affiliate of the Awami League, in Savar for allegedly trying to force a teenage girl to commit immoral acts by taking her nude pictures and throwing her from a five-storey building.

The accused, Mehenaz Tabassum Mishu, is the acting general secretary of the Dhaka unit of the ruling party affiliate for young women.

She was sent to court on Saturday afternoon after her arrest at her residence adjacent to Savar Upazila Parishad, said Sub-Inspector Atiqur Rahman Russel of Savar Model Police Station.

The victim's mother filed a case against Mishu, Mishu’s husband Atiqur Rahman Atiq, also known as Sanju Sheikh, and five to seven unidentified people.