Jubo Mohila League leader arrested in Savar for 'molesting girl'

Police have arrested a leader of Jubo Mohila League, an affiliate of the Awami League, in Savar for allegedly trying to force a teenage girl to commit immoral acts by taking her nude pictures and throwing her from a five-storey building.
The accused, Mehenaz Tabassum Mishu, is the acting general secretary of the Dhaka unit of the ruling party affiliate for young women.
She was sent to court on Saturday afternoon after her arrest at her residence adjacent to Savar Upazila Parishad, said Sub-Inspector Atiqur Rahman Russel of Savar Model Police Station.
The victim's mother filed a case against Mishu, Mishu’s husband Atiqur Rahman Atiq, also known as Sanju Sheikh, and five to seven unidentified people.
Referring to the case document, Russel said that on the night of Jul 24, Mishu attempted to coerce the 15-year-old girl into indecent activities by undressing her and taking photographs at Mishu’s home.
“The girl was beaten when she resisted, and later, she was thrown from a fourth-floor balcony, resulting in a spinal fracture when she landed on a tin roof.”
Locals rushed her to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar with serious injuries.
The victim's condition has improved after treatment, police said.
The central leadership of the Jubo Mohila League has suspended Mishu after finding evidence that she committed the crimes mentioned in the case, its General Secretary Sharmin Sultana Lily said.
If the charges are proven, Mishu will face permanent expulsion, Lily said.