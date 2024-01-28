Independents will praise govt’s successes and criticise their failures, says AK Azad

The former president of Bangladesh’s apex trade organisation FBCCI serves as an advisor to the Faridpur District Awami League unit.

Amid a boycott by the BNP and like-minded parties, the Awami League allowed members of its own party to run as independents to stir up a competitive environment for the general election. The decision led to the unprecedented election of 62 independent candidates, many of whom ran against the picks of the ruling party.

Faridpur District Awami League chief Shameem Haque ran for the Faridpur-3 seat as the boat candidate.

Azad’s independent candidacy was initially scrapped by the Election Commission but was later restored by court order.

On Jan 7, Azad won by a massive margin, with his eagle symbol taking 134,098 votes against Shameem’s 75,089.

The Awami League won an absolute majority in parliament by winning 223 of the 299 races.

Despite a seat-sharing deal with the ruling party, the Jatiya Party only won 11 races at the polls, raising questions about whether the party would be able to form the parliamentary opposition. The possibility of an alliance between the independent candidates also came to the fore.

Amid debate about who would form the parliamentary opposition, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina invited the independent MPs for a discussion on Sunday.

Azad, asked about the role of the independents, described himself as an Awami Leaguer.

“If I won as an Awami League candidate, I could not vote against the Awami League’s decision or the parliamentary party’s decision,” Azad said. “But now, as an independent I can vote against the decision of the ruling party. I have the opportunity and the option too.”

The parliamentary opposition issue is largely settled, he said. “Basically, the opposition has already formed. Jatiya Party, they have formed the opposition and the government has recognised them as an opposite party.”

Regarding the position of the independents, he said. “We belong to Awami League politics. Sheikh Hasina is our leader.”

“As independents, we can say what the government should do and what are the difficulties.”

The independents will try and ensure the Awami League sticks to the promises in its election manifesto, he said.

“In the election manifesto the Awami League said they will ensure zero tolerance on corruption. Accountability, they will ensure in all the departments. Another thing is financial stability or financial discipline they will bring about. Then, the energy crisis also, the energy issue.”