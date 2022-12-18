Bangladesh to hold 5 parliamentary bypolls on Feb 1

The Election Commission has set Feb 1 for bypolls in five of the parliamentary seats left vacant by the resignation of BNP leaders.

The poll for the seat reserved for women will be held at a later date, the EC announced after a meeting led by Chief Election Commissioner KM Habibul Awal on Sunday.

The bypolls for the Thakurgaon-3, Bogura-4, Bogura-6, Chapainawbganj-2, and Brahmanbaria-2 seats will be held on Feb 1 from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm by electronic voting machine, said EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam.