    Bangladesh to hold 5 parliamentary bypolls on Feb 1

    The EC announced the date for the Thakurgaon-3, Bogura-4, Bogura-6, Chapainawabganj-2, and Brahmanbaria-2 polls on Sunday

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Dec 2022, 07:31 AM
    Updated : 18 Dec 2022, 07:31 AM

    The Election Commission has set Feb 1 for bypolls in five of the parliamentary seats left vacant by the resignation of BNP leaders.

    The poll for the seat reserved for women will be held at a later date, the EC announced after a meeting led by Chief Election Commissioner KM Habibul Awal on Sunday.

    The bypolls for the Thakurgaon-3, Bogura-4, Bogura-6, Chapainawbganj-2, and Brahmanbaria-2 seats will be held on Feb 1 from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm by electronic voting machine, said EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam.

    A decision on whether CCTV cameras will be used to monitor the polls will be made at a later date, he said.

    Candidates will be able to submit their applications for the races until Jan 5, the election watchdog will scrutinise the applications on Jan 8, and candidates will be able to withdraw from the polls until Jan 15, according to the schedule outlined by the EC secretary.

    The bypoll for reserve seat-50 will be announced at a date after these elections are held, Alam said.

    On Dec 10, BNP MPs announced they would be resigning from parliament at a party rally in protest of the ruling Awami League government.

    Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury issued a gazette regarding their resignations on Dec 11 after receiving their withdrawal applications.

    The resignation of six members of parliament - Md Zahidur Rahman from Thakurgaon-3, Md Mosharof Hosen from Bogura-4, Gulam Mohammad Siraj from Bogura-7, Md Aminul Islam from Chapainawabganj-2, Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan from Brahmanbaria-2, and Rumeen Farhana from a reserved seat for women - left their seats vacant, the government notice said.

    Bypolls for parliamentary seats must be held within 90 days of them being vacated, according to Bangladesh law.

