    বাংলা

    BNP takes up two-day programme to commemorate Language Movement heroes

    The party will hold a discussion meeting on the eve of Language Movement Day before paying tribute to the martyrs at the Central Shaheed Minar

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Feb 2024, 07:47 AM
    Updated : 19 Feb 2024, 07:47 AM

    The BNP has announced a two-day programme to pay tribute to the martyrs of the 1952 Language Movement and mark International Mother Language Day.

    The party will hold a discussion commemorating the language martyrs at 2 pm on Tuesday at the Institute of Engineers, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said at a press briefing on Monday.

    The national and party flags will be hoisted at half-mast along with black flags at the party office on Feb 21, the BNP leader said.

    The party also asked its leaders and activists to wear black badges and gather near the Balaka Cinema Hall on Feb 21, to take part in the walk to the Shaheed Minar and pay homage to the martyrs. They will also visit the Azimpur graveyard to pay their respects to the fallen heroes.

    Criticising the Awami League government, Rizvi said, "We have lost our independence now. Voters can't cast their ballots freely. People can't sleep at peace. BNP leaders and activists are forced to hide and can't live with their families."

    ‘‘The government has trapped the opposition in a fascistic concentration camp. The spirit of Feb 21 and the sacrifice of the martyrs give us the courage and inspiration to fight for our rights. We'll follow the course and reclaim our democracy."

    All units of the BNP across the country will hold similar programmes to mark the occasion.

    RELATED STORIES
    BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir leaves Dhaka's Keraniganj Central Jail three and a half months after being detained in connection with several cases related to an anti-government rally, Feb 15, 2024.
    February 15, 2024
    News in photos: 15 February
    A person walks on a bridge that connects Myanmar and India at the border village of Zokhawthar, Champhai district, in India's northeastern state of Mizoram, India, Mar 12, 2021.
    India to end free movement policy with Myanmar
    The move, announced by the home minister, comes days after he said the 1,643-km (1,020 mile) border would be fenced
    A High Court bench gives all orders in Bangla on first day of February
    HC bench gives all orders in Bangla on first day of February
    Late Justice ARM Amirul Islam Chowdhury began the tradition by issuing orders in Bangla in the 90s
    BNP extends mass-contact programme by 3 days amid election boycott
    BNP extends mass-contact drive by 3 days
    The BNP has been enforcing the programme since Dec 26 after a series of transport blockades and hartals, or shutdowns

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps