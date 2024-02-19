BNP takes up two-day programme to commemorate Language Movement heroes

The BNP has announced a two-day programme to pay tribute to the martyrs of the 1952 Language Movement and mark International Mother Language Day.

The party will hold a discussion commemorating the language martyrs at 2 pm on Tuesday at the Institute of Engineers, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said at a press briefing on Monday.

The national and party flags will be hoisted at half-mast along with black flags at the party office on Feb 21, the BNP leader said.

The party also asked its leaders and activists to wear black badges and gather near the Balaka Cinema Hall on Feb 21, to take part in the walk to the Shaheed Minar and pay homage to the martyrs. They will also visit the Azimpur graveyard to pay their respects to the fallen heroes.