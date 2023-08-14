Argentine far-right outsider Javier Milei takes shock lead in primary vote

"It is a historic moment for all of us, it's unthinkable," said Victoria Villarruel, vice presidential candidate on Milei's ticket.

The primaries are obligatory for most adults and each person gets one vote, making it in effect a giant dress rehearsal for the general Oct. 22 general election and giving a clear indication of who is the favorite to win the presidency.

That will be key for policy affecting Argentina's huge farm sector, one of the world's top exporters of soy, corn and beef, the peso currency and bonds, and ongoing talks over a wobbling $44 billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund.

The economic crisis has left many Argentines disillusioned with the main political parties - the Peronists and conservative opposition Together for Change - and had opened the door for Milei, who struck a chord especially with the young.

"Inflation is killing us and job uncertainty doesn't let you plan your life," said Adriana Alonso, a 42-year-old housewife.

As polls closed in the early evening after voting system glitches caused long lines in capital Buenos Aires, all the talk in campaign hubs was about Milei, a brash outsider who has pledged to shutter the central bank and dollarize the economy.

"Milei's growth is a surprise. This speaks of people's anger with politics," said former conservative President Mauricio Macri as he arrived at Together for Change's election bunker.