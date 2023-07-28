Anxiety hangs over Dhaka political rallies despite heightened security



Md Shahjahan, an eyeglass trader of Bijoynagar, has decided to keep his shop closed on Friday, as the store is between the venues of the two events. “I’ll be nearby because I’m worried about possible fighting and arson attacks.”



Mohammad Altaf Hossain, the proprietor of a shop in Nawabpur who resides in Jatrabari, has similar concerns.



He offers Jum’ah prayers at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque every Friday, his weekly day off, and visits the shop for some time before returning home.



“I don’t know what’ll happen this Friday. I think nothing bad will happen. But still, I have fears. Nawabpur is not far away from Gulistan. Many traders will stay near their shops on Friday,” he said.



Tension and violence before national elections are nothing new in Bangladesh. And anxiety over a similar situation has gripped the nation before the next general election scheduled to be held after five more months.



The BNP appears to be adamant that it will not contest an election when the Awami League is in power.



The Awami League shows no sign of compromise, with its leaders saying the election will be held under the Sheikh Hasina administration following the constitution, not any unelected caretaker government.



The BNP's programme was supposed to be held on Thursday. The party was planning to stage the event either in Naya Paltan or the Suhrawardy Udyan.



In response, three of the ruling party's affiliates also announced a rally at the south gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on the same day.



But as Thursday is a working day, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police refused permission for the events. It also advised the BNP to consider using the Golapbagh ground for the rally.



The BNP then decided to push the event back to Friday, and the ruling party affiliates followed suit.



In this situation, police have beefed up security in the city and threatened action against any attempts to create anarchy, but the measures have done little to drive away fears of a violent confrontation.



Dhaka Metropolitan Police said none of the parties will be allowed to occupy streets during the programmes, but past experiences say the events will actually be held on the main roads.



Md Yunus, the driver of bus company Manzil Paribahan which operates on the Ashulia-Chittagong Road route, said their owner asked them not to get any bus on the streets on Friday.