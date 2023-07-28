Anxiety hangs over Dhaka political rallies despite heightened security

Beauty Aktar, a resident of Azimpur in Dhaka, had plans to travel to Gulshan on Friday to run an errand. But rescheduled rallies of the Awami League and the BNP meant she felt it safe to bring her work a day forward.
On Thursday, she went to a sister’s house in Khilgaon by rickshaw, then travelled to Gulshan, accompanied by the sister.
“First I didn’t realise why the streets were so empty. Then I understood there were fewer cars because of tomorrow’s rallies.”
Beauty was not the only one who had to change their plans over the duelling rallies of the political rivals.
Many also fear the rallies taking place within less than two kilometres of one another may trigger a violent confrontation.
Md Shahjahan, an eyeglass trader of Bijoynagar, has decided to keep his shop closed on Friday, as the store is between the venues of the two events. “I’ll be nearby because I’m worried about possible fighting and arson attacks.”
Mohammad Altaf Hossain, the proprietor of a shop in Nawabpur who resides in Jatrabari, has similar concerns.
He offers Jum’ah prayers at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque every Friday, his weekly day off, and visits the shop for some time before returning home.
“I don’t know what’ll happen this Friday. I think nothing bad will happen. But still, I have fears. Nawabpur is not far away from Gulistan. Many traders will stay near their shops on Friday,” he said.
Tension and violence before national elections are nothing new in Bangladesh. And anxiety over a similar situation has gripped the nation before the next general election scheduled to be held after five more months.
The BNP appears to be adamant that it will not contest an election when the Awami League is in power.
The Awami League shows no sign of compromise, with its leaders saying the election will be held under the Sheikh Hasina administration following the constitution, not any unelected caretaker government.
The BNP's programme was supposed to be held on Thursday. The party was planning to stage the event either in Naya Paltan or the Suhrawardy Udyan.
In response, three of the ruling party's affiliates also announced a rally at the south gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on the same day.
But as Thursday is a working day, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police refused permission for the events. It also advised the BNP to consider using the Golapbagh ground for the rally.
The BNP then decided to push the event back to Friday, and the ruling party affiliates followed suit.
In this situation, police have beefed up security in the city and threatened action against any attempts to create anarchy, but the measures have done little to drive away fears of a violent confrontation.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police said none of the parties will be allowed to occupy streets during the programmes, but past experiences say the events will actually be held on the main roads.
Md Yunus, the driver of bus company Manzil Paribahan which operates on the Ashulia-Chittagong Road route, said their owner asked them not to get any bus on the streets on Friday.
The company uses around 40 buses daily, but on Thursday, it had only 10-12 buses on the route.
In other parts of the city, some sort of calmness was observed. Manzu Molla, one of the owners of Ramzan Paribahan bus service on Mohammadpur route, said all 55 of their buses will carry passengers on Friday.
SECURITY CONCERN DAMPENS SSC CELEBRATORY PREPARATION
The security concerns over the political rallies ruling Awami League and BNP at the heart of the city overshadowed the preparation of celebrations of the SSC examinees as Bangladesh set to announce the results of the most significant public examinations in the country for this year on Friday.
Traditionally, students with top grades celebrate their results and share their joys with classmates and teachers at school. However, as panic grips Dhaka city over how the situation would turn out, quite a few parents bdnews24.com had spoken to on Thursday confirmed that they would not dare to allow their sons or daughters to go out for the celebration.
Afroza Islam is one such parent.
The mother of an SSC examinee from Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, Afroza, said she, under no circumstances, would allow her teenage daughter to go out with her friends to celebrate the results on Friday.
“My daughter had grand plans with her friends to celebrate their results. But I asked her to cancel those as I'm scared for her safety tomorrow. Anything could happen,” she said.
“She [Afroza’s daughter] was upset for obvious reasons. We had plans to distribute sweetmeats among friends and families, and teachers. But I'm not even sure we would follow through with the plan.”
The parents of Fahmida Jannat (not her real name) from Holy Cross Girls High School have also asked their daughter to cancel her celebratory plan.
“My parents won't allow me to go to school and celebrate my results with my friends. They said the political climate is not ideal,” she said.
POLI-SCI ANALYSTS DIVIDED OVER OUTCOME OF THE RALLIES
Political analyst Dr Md Abdul Alim praised BNP for pushing the rally schedule for one day, as organising the rally on the weekend, he believes, would lessen public suffering and traffic congestion.
Dr Alim, the senior director of Election Programmes at Democracy International, is quite fearful about the consequences of the two largest parties in the country organising mega-rallies in close proximity.
“We are seeing a show of political muscle-flexing by both the top parties. If one party announces a programme, the other party should avoid the same schedule. Otherwise, it creates unnecessary anxiety among general people,” he said.
Dr Alim was also quite concerned about the end game of these muscle flexing and the current political stalemate over how the next general election will be held.
“At some point, I hoped we may see both parties' attempts to hash out an amicable solution. I have lost that hope now.”
Dr Shantanu Majumder, a teacher of political science at Dhaka University, meanwhile, would like to “wait and see” how the rallies turn out.
“I am against any unnecessary panic. Of course, political parties will amp up activities as general elections are knocking at the door. As long as there is no violence, I am for even a face-off as such,” he said.
PREPARATIONS FOR BOTH RALLIES AT LAST STAGE
The preparations for both rallies, organised by Awami League’s three affiliate organisations and BNP, respectively, were going on full steam ahead when this report was filed at 11 pm on Thursday.
Both parties received permission from Dhaka Metropolitan Police to organise rallies at their respective choice of venues.
At 11pm, senior BNP leaders and regional party leaders were spotted coordinating the preparations in front of the party’s central offices in Naya Paltan, the venue.
Hundreds of party workers from the countryside had already arrived at the spot hours before the rally, scheduled to kick off at 2 pm on Friday.
Meanwhile, preparations by the three Awami League affiliate groups- the Jubo League, Swechchha Sebak League, and Chhatra League – to organise their scheduled rally outside the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque were nearly completed.
Senior leaders of the organisations were spotted working alongside the general members to wrap up the preparations.
Meanwhile, senior Jubo League leaders and Awami League’s Office Secretary Biplab Barua told bdnews24.com that the schedule and venue of the rally had not been pushed to counter BNP’s rally.
Initially, the rally of Awami League affiliate groups was scheduled to be held on Thursday at the old International Trade Fair ground near Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.
“As president [President of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin] was scheduled to join a programme of the Bangladesh Supreme Court judges nearby, SSF [Special Security Force that provides physical security to the president and prime ministers in Bangladesh] declined our request to organise the rally there for security concerns; hence the rally is being organised here,” Biplab Barua said.
POLICE ‘PREPARED’
DMP chief Khandker Golam Faruq said police were mainly busy with the security arrangements for Ashura and the Tazia procession, and they did not see any threats over the rallies.
But sufficient police, Ansar, Armed Police and RAB personnel will be on guard near the rallies, he said. “Border Guard Bangladesh will be on standby because any quarter with a vested interest can try to create a law and order situation by taking advantage of the rallies of the big parties.”
Faruq said the BNP must limit their gathering and use of loudspeakers between Nightingale bend and Police Hospital bend while the ruling party affiliates have the space between Mahanagar Natya Mancha and Muktangan for their programme.
The activists at the rallies will not be allowed to carry sticks or bags, or deliver anti-state speeches. They must keep volunteers to help police stop public sufferings.
“They can’t do anything that may cause violence,” Faruq said, threatening tough action if the instructions are not followed.
The other conditions to prevent any unsavoury incidents surrounding the duelling rallies include installation of CCTV cameras and use of hand-held metal detectors for security.
[Reporting by Sumon Mahmud, Moinul Hoque Chowdhury, Kamal Hossain Talukdar, Kazi Nafia Rahman and Sheikh Abu Taleb; writing in English by Adil Mahmood and Osham-ul-Sufian Talukder]