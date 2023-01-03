HC grants bail to BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas

The BNP's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Mirza Abbas have secured bail from the High Court in a case over last month's violent clashes outside the party headquarters in Dhaka's Naya Paltan.

The panel of Justice Md Salim and Justice Riaz Uddin Khan granted them interim bail for six months on Tuesday, paving the way for their release from jail.

Advocate Jainul Abedin represented them in court, accompanied by AK Mohammad Ali, Kaisar Kalam, Md Ruhul Quddus and Sagir Hossain. Additional Attorney General SM Munir opposed the bail plea on behalf of the state.

“The court heard the petition and granted them bail for six months,” said Advocate Jainul Abedin. “Now, there is nothing to bar their release.”