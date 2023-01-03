HC grants bail to BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas

The BNP's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Mirza Abbas have secured bail from the High Court in a case over last month's violent clashes outside the party headquarters in Dhaka's Naya Paltan.
The panel of Justice Md Salim and Justice Riaz Uddin Khan granted them interim bail for six months on Tuesday, paving the way for their release from jail.
Advocate Jainul Abedin represented them in court, accompanied by AK Mohammad Ali, Kaisar Kalam, Md Ruhul Quddus and Sagir Hossain. Additional Attorney General SM Munir opposed the bail plea on behalf of the state.
“The court heard the petition and granted them bail for six months,” said Advocate Jainul Abedin. “Now, there is nothing to bar their release.”
The bail petitions of Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas had previously been rejected thrice by the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court and once by a Judge's Court.
On Dec 7, BNP activists clashed with police in front of their party headquarters in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan, according to the case dossier. One man was killed and many others were injured in the violence.
Police then conducted a raid on the BNP offices and arrested several leaders and activists, including Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Dhaka Metropolitan North Convener Aman Ullah Aman, and the party chief's special aide Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas.
Law enforcers reportedly recovered a cache of improvised explosives at the office and later filed a case over the incident.
Around 450 BNP leaders and activists were detained, among whom, Aman Ullah Aman and Abdur Quader Jewel secured bail. Rizvi, Annie and 432 other BNP loyalists were immediately sent to jail, while 14 other suspects ended up behind bars after two days of interrogation in police custody.
Later, Mirza Fakhrul and Abbas were detained by police in the early hours of Dec 9. They were subsequently placed under arrest by police detectives. They petitioned the court for bail later that evening, but their pleas were rejected.
They were denied bail on three occasions before the High Court took up the matter.