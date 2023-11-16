BNP denounces Election Commission, says no election will be held under ‘unilateral’ schedule

The BNP has said the people of the country reject the election schedule and condemned it as a “unilateral” arrangement by the Election Commission.

In a virtual briefing on Wednesday, the party’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said: “The Election Commission, which has become subordinate to the government, has announced a joke of a unilateral schedule ignoring expectations and repeated calls from the international community.”

“We denounce the schedule announced by the spineless and biased Election Commission that aims to arrange a farce of an election to violate people’s voting rights as it has done in the past on orders from Sheikh Hasina.”

Amid street protests by the opposition BNP and its allies, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal announced the schedule of the parliamentary polls, with the voting slated for Jan 7.

In his reaction, Rizvi said the EC will have to take the blame for the “extreme political unrest” which will stem from such an “imprudent” decision.

He brushed aside Awal’s promise to hold a “free and fair election” as a “joke with the nation”.

“I think it is a complete lie and hypocrisy,” Rizvi said.