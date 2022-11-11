Jubo League leader from Rajshahi dies before joining golden jubilee rally in Dhaka

The leaders and activists hired a bus to travel to the capital from Rajshahi. One of them, Shafiqul Islam, said they took some rest in the bus after parking it outside Dhaka University’s Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall.

They took shower at the dormitory after breakfast. When they left the hall for Jum’a prayers around 12:30 pm, Haru suddenly fell ill, said Shafiqul.

They rushed Shafiqul to the hospital, but he was already dead. Haru’s companions later learnt that he had diabetes and high blood pressure.