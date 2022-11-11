Jubo League leader from Rajshahi dies before joining golden jubilee rally in Dhaka

A Jubo League leader from Rajshahi has died just before joining the organisation’s golden jubilee rally in Dhaka.
Zinnat Ali Haru, 47, president of Baksimuil union council Jubo League, fell ill around five hours after arriving in Dhaka with others on Friday. The duty doctor declared him dead when he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
The leaders and activists hired a bus to travel to the capital from Rajshahi. One of them, Shafiqul Islam, said they took some rest in the bus after parking it outside Dhaka University’s Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall.
They took shower at the dormitory after breakfast. When they left the hall for Jum’a prayers around 12:30 pm, Haru suddenly fell ill, said Shafiqul.
They rushed Shafiqul to the hospital, but he was already dead. Haru’s companions later learnt that he had diabetes and high blood pressure.
Shafiqul said the doctor cited heart attack as the reason behind Haru’s death.
“We couldn’t join the rally. We’re trying to get the body without an autopsy.”
Awami League chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the afternoon.