Shakib to probe committee: I’m respectful towards election law

Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, who is vying for the Magura-1 seat as an Awami League candidate in the Jan 7 parliamentary polls, has explained in writing in relation to his alleged breach of electoral code.

"The people of my town and my fans greeted me after I arrived in Magura on the 29th of November. I did not intend it to happen. I apologise for it," he said after submitting the explanation to the election investigation committee at Magura Sessions and Judge's Court on Friday.

Such large gatherings before the start of the official campaign is a breach of the electoral code.