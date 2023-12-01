Shakib to probe committee: I’m respectful towards election law

Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, who is vying for the Magura-1 seat as an Awami League candidate in the Jan 7 parliamentary polls, has explained in writing in relation to his alleged breach of electoral code.
"The people of my town and my fans greeted me after I arrived in Magura on the 29th of November. I did not intend it to happen. I apologise for it," he said after submitting the explanation to the election investigation committee at Magura Sessions and Judge's Court on Friday.
Such large gatherings before the start of the official campaign is a breach of the electoral code.
"I'm very respectful towards election laws. But I'm new to elections and this is my first time. I will stay on guard so something like this never happens again,” Shakib said
His lawyer Sazedur Rahman Sangram said when the star allrounder arrived in Magura, his fans and locals simply greeted him with flowers. It was not a political programme, he added.
“We mentioned this in our response. We’ll be careful about these things in future and will abide by the laws.”
After Shakib received nomination for the 12th parliamentary polls, his arrival in Magura sparked a festive atmosphere as thousands of Awami League supporters and cricket fans welcomed him to his hometown.
The election investigation committee’s notice to Shakib mentioned that he showed off support and used a convoy of cars after entering Magura before attending a public reception on Nov 29.
This obstructed public movement, which was reported in different newspapers, electronic media and social media. It was a breach of the 6 (gha), 8 (ka), 10 (ka) and 12 sections of the election code of conduct, it added.
The code of conduct has provisions for a maximum of six months imprisonment and Tk 50,000 in penalty for breach. Election-related crimes are punished with a maximum of seven-year prison term.