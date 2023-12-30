Barishal clash victim died of heart attack, AL’s Quader claims

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has claimed that a man who died in a clash during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s rally in Barishal died of heart disease.

“He did not die at the rally. The doctor said the hospital authorities believe he died from a heart attack,” Quader said at the ruling party’s Dhanmondi offices on Saturday.

Siraj Sikder, a 58-year-old from Hjla Upazila, died after the followers of Shammi Ahmed and Pankaj Debnath clashed at Hasina’s campaign event at the Bangabandhu Udyan in the city on Friday.

Shammi lost her candidacy as an Awami League nominee because of her dual citizenship.