    Barishal clash victim died of heart attack, AL’s Quader claims

    The physicians initially suspect the victim had heart disease, the Awami League leader says

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM
    Updated : 30 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM

    Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has claimed that a man who died in a clash during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s rally in Barishal died of heart disease.

    “He did not die at the rally. The doctor said the hospital authorities believe he died from a heart attack,” Quader said at the ruling party’s Dhanmondi offices on Saturday.

    Siraj Sikder, a 58-year-old from Hjla Upazila, died after the followers of Shammi Ahmed and Pankaj Debnath clashed at Hasina’s campaign event at the Bangabandhu Udyan in the city on Friday.

    Shammi lost her candidacy as an Awami League nominee because of her dual citizenship.

    Incumbent Awami League MP Pankaj is running as an independent after he failed to get the party’s nomination this time. Both sides claimed Siraj supported them.

    However, Quader suspected that the anti-government protesters raising questions about voter turnout at the Jan 7 polls and launched a leaflet distribution event urging people not to cast ballots would try and use the death to spread panic and urged party loyalists to remain alert across the country.

    The Awami League leader said law enforcers must also be more aware of the matter before the election.

    “We (the Awami League) will not let the election fail. The polls must be held. The opposition is still reluctant to accept the people’s response in the party’s campaign rallies and festive atmosphere around the election.”

    12th Parliamentary Elections
