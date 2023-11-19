    বাংলা

    Awami League activist injured in crude bomb blast outside party office during BNP’s hartal

    Despite the opposition protests, the Awami League office has been overcrowded for two days because of the sales of nomination papers for the 12th parliamentary polls

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 19 Nov 2023, 04:56 PM
    Updated : 19 Nov 2023, 04:56 PM

    An activist of the Awami League has been injured in an explosion of a crude bomb outside the ruling party’s headquarters in Dhaka during an opposition hartal, or shutdown, called by the BNP. 

    The blast occurred at the east gate of the Awami League office on Bangabandhu Avenue around 9:40pm on Sunday, said Riaz Uddin, office secretary of the party’s Dhaka Metropolitan South unit. 

    Despite the opposition protests demanding the resignation of the government before the upcoming general election, the Awami League office has been overcrowded for the last two days because of the sales of nomination papers for the 12th parliamentary polls.

    After the blast, tension rose among the Awami League activists outside the office, as the explosion led to a bloody injury in the hand of one of them.

    Police were trying to identify those involved in the blast from CCTV footage and witnesses’ accounts, said Hayatul Islam Khan, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.  

    Zakir Hossain, an inspector from Paltan Police Station, said: “We're here [on Bangabandhu Avenue]. We’ve heard one person has been injured.”

