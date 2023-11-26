BNP leaders bring out flash processions in Dhaka as blockade resumes

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and other leaders of the BNP staged a flash procession in Dhaka's Banani to mark the start of the opposition group's latest nationwide transport blockade aimed at pressuring the government into resignation ahead of the national elections.
On Sunday, more than 50 BNP leaders and activists marched from the Kemal Ataturk Avenue intersection to the Banani Playground, as slogans condemning the 'one-sided' election schedule and the government rang out.
They later gathered on the sidewalk for some time before dispersing.
The BNP has enforced a series of hartals and blockades to press for the installation of an election-time caretaker government in the wake of the deadly clashes with the police during its antigovernment rally on Oct 28.
The seventh round of the transport blockade will be in force from 6 am on Sunday to 6 am on Tuesday.
The protest programme aims to restore democracy and the people’s right to vote in Bangladesh, according to Rizvi.
"Our programme is completely peaceful. Leaders and activists have taken to the streets, and the people have joined them. We will continue to protest until the government steps down,” he said at the gathering.
‘GOVERNMENT IS DETACHED FROM PEOPLE'
Rizvi alleged that the government was progressively growing distant from the people. He claimed that the Awami League, facing "political bankruptcy", was now seeking coalition partners to legitimise the upcoming election.
He accused the government of resorting to tactics such as approaching expelled or resigned leaders from other parties and considering alliances with newly emerged parties. However, Rizvi dismissed these strategies as ineffective.
According to Rizvi, the opposition leaders who joined the ruling party for personal gain have already been rejected by the people, labelling them as traitors.
Rizvi also hit out at an Indian media report, suggesting that the Indian government should understand the reasons behind the agitation of the Bangladeshi people instead of "blindly supporting a fascist regime".
Despite facing obstacles, leaders and activists of the BNP and its affiliated organisations conducted processions across the city. Dhaka BNP Secretary General Nipun Roy Chowdhury led a flash procession near Motaleb Plaza in Hatirpool at 7 am. Around 20-25 leaders and activists joined the march, which ended at Paribagh.