BNP leaders bring out flash processions in Dhaka as blockade resumes

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and other leaders of the BNP staged a flash procession in Dhaka's Banani to mark the start of the opposition group's latest nationwide transport blockade aimed at pressuring the government into resignation ahead of the national elections.

On Sunday, more than 50 BNP leaders and activists marched from the Kemal Ataturk Avenue intersection to the Banani Playground, as slogans condemning the 'one-sided' election schedule and the government rang out.

They later gathered on the sidewalk for some time before dispersing.

The BNP has enforced a series of hartals and blockades to press for the installation of an election-time caretaker government in the wake of the deadly clashes with the police during its antigovernment rally on Oct 28.