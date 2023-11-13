How likely are political parties sitting for talks before general election?

In the past, initiatives on getting two biggest parties to agree on a political settlement on the issue of an election-time government were taken from within the country and outside.

This time around, no one is making any move.

With the announcement of the election schedule approaching, the Awami League and the BNP are standing at polar positions with no apparent signs of efforts towards reaching an understanding.

Human rights activists and political analysts have called on the ruling and opposition parties to reach a middle ground in the interest of the people.

An election analyst said in times of political crisis the ruling party must make a move to bring everyone on the same page.

Towards the end of last year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina invited the opposition party over for “tea at the Ganabhaban”, but her invitation was turned down. Since then, Hasina has shrugged off any possibilities of a discussion.

Before BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir landed in jail on Oct 29, he said a discussion can only be held once the government accepts the BNP’s demand for a non-partisan caretaker government.

The ruling party’s response was talks without any conditions.

But since clashes between the BNP activists and the police on Oct 28 in Dhaka, the opposition bloc has enforced consecutive general strikes and blockades with the relevance of a discussion almost lost.

Dr Abdul Alim, an election expert, sounded downbeat about chances of political parties reaching an understanding. At the same time, he would not rule it out since “nothing is impossible in politics”.

“[Negotiations can happen] if a good idea for reaching a common ground miraculously pops up.”

Recalling the general election of 1991, he said: “The idea of a caretaker government was not part of the constitution at that time. That government was formed on consensus of the parties. The political parties need to come to an understanding now to end the current impasse.”

“This goodwill is now crucial. Everyone has to accept the idea of a proper, fair and trustworthy election. It means a party has to invite another saying ‘let’s come to a decision as the country belongs to us all’. And the others have to respond to the invitation as well.”

Asked whether it was possible with the ongoing conflict reaching a boiling point, Dr Alim said: “The term ‘end’ does not exist in politics. If an initiative can be taken now, it’s still possible in this small window of time.”

“In that case, the initiative can be direct, open or taken behind closed doors. But reaching an understanding is what’s important.”

Human Rights activist Khushi Kabir added: “People are now hostages. The opposition party is enforcing general strikes and blockades for its interest, but the people have to work. So they are the ones being put in harm’s way.”

“A settlement has to be reached with everyone’s participation. But if they keep holding on to their own demands and ignore what others are saying without any move for a solution -- then there’s no need for a discussion. It won’t solve anything.”

Stressing the need for goodwill among the political parties, she said: “Whether it be the government or the opposition party, it’s important to see how willing they are for a discussion.”