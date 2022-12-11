5 parliamentary seats declared vacant, two are 'under review' as BNP lawmakers submit resignations

All seven of the BNP's representatives in parliament have formally handed in their resignation letters a day after announcing they were quitting their roles as lawmakers at the party's much-publicised antigovernment rally in Dhaka.

The resignation of the five MPs who hand-delivered the letters to the speaker on Sunday was accepted. But the other two letters, one of which was sent by email bearing a scanned signature, are currently under review.

Md Zahidur Rahman from Thakurgaon-3, Md Mosharof Hosen from Bogura-4, Gulam Mohammad Siraj from Bogura-7, Md Aminul Islam from Chapainawabganj-2, and Rumeen Farhana from one of the reserved seats for women, went to the speaker's office at 11 am to submit their resignation letters.

However, Md Harunur Rashid, the lawmaker from Chapainawabganj-3, is currently abroad, while Brahmanbaria-2 MP Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan could not join the group in parliament due to illness. Party Whip Rumeen submitted their signed resignation letters instead.