Blaring speakers, LED monitors breach election rules amid aggressive campaigning in Dhaka

Few races in the Dhaka metropolitan area have heated up, but candidates are nevertheless leaving nothing to chance.

Throughout the day and night, megaphones, loudspeakers, and LED monitors in the city blare loudly, trying to arrest the attention of local voters. But residents in many areas say they are mostly annoyed.

The aggressive campaign of slogans, election songs, and gung-ho promotion has added even more noise pollution to the city’s already clamorous soundscape. In some cases, it even breached the electoral code of conduct.

According to the rules, megaphones can only be used for campaigning between 2pm and 8pm.

But the Dhaka-10 and Dhaka-13 seats in the Mohammadpur and Dhanmondi areas were subject to persistent megaphone campaigning throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.