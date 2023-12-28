Forced voting violates electoral code of conduct: Human Rights Commission

National Human Rights Commission chief Kamal Uddin Ahmed emphasised the importance of protecting voters' rights and upholding electoral integrity ahead of the national polls.

During a meeting with the Election Commission on Thursday, Kamal addressed the delicate balance between encouraging voting as a civic duty and respecting individual rights.

"Preventing a voter from casting their ballot is a violation of human rights, while forcing them to vote contravenes the election code of conduct," he said.

While voting is compulsory in some nations, the choice to abstain remains a personal right, according to him. Interference with this choice or forced participation would therefore constitute a serious breach of democratic principles.

Responding to questions about the implications of forcing someone to vote, Kamal said that any proven coercion would fall foul of the electoral code of conduct.