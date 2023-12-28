Forced voting violates electoral code of conduct: Human Rights Commission

National Human Rights Commission chief Kamal Uddin Ahmed emphasised the importance of protecting voters' rights and upholding electoral integrity ahead of the national polls.
During a meeting with the Election Commission on Thursday, Kamal addressed the delicate balance between encouraging voting as a civic duty and respecting individual rights.
"Preventing a voter from casting their ballot is a violation of human rights, while forcing them to vote contravenes the election code of conduct," he said.
While voting is compulsory in some nations, the choice to abstain remains a personal right, according to him. Interference with this choice or forced participation would therefore constitute a serious breach of democratic principles.
Responding to questions about the implications of forcing someone to vote, Kamal said that any proven coercion would fall foul of the electoral code of conduct.
'VIOLENCE UNDERMINES TRUST IN VOTING SYSTEM'
The National Human Rights Commission also called on law enforcement to employ an 'intelligence-based strategy' to maintain peace during the campaigns for the election in light of several incidents of violence.
Kamal pointed out that the tension and conflicts often sparked by candidates, their supporters, and political activists can significantly undermine public trust in the electoral process.
He urged the Election Commission to vigilantly address these concerns.
Despite the BNP's election boycott, ruling party candidates face stiff competition from independent candidates in a significant number of constituencies. Political rivalries have escalated into clashes and casualties in some areas.
An eight-member delegation from the Human Rights Commission met with the Election Commission to discuss these concerns.
Kamal stressed the need to enforce the code of conduct strictly and to be particularly mindful of vulnerable groups, such as minorities, small ethnic communities, and individuals with special needs, ensuring they can vote without hindrance.