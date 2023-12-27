Awami League pledges to fortify democracy and rights in election manifesto

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reaffirmed the Awami League's commitment to democratic principles and human rights as the ruling party aims to secure a fourth consecutive term.
Hasina, also the chief of the Awami League, vowed to continue the party's long-standing battle to preserve democratic governance and fundamental freedoms as she unveiled its election manifesto on Wednesday.
“If we get elected and form the government, the practice of transparency, accountability, good governance, and democratic values will be strengthened in all aspects of state management,” she said.
Hasina contrasted her party's record with that of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami's coalition government, accusing them of undermining democratic principles by failing to conduct elections appropriately.
“They resorted to various tricks to hold on to power. To rig the election, they set up an Election Commission that promised to carry out only their orders and produced 12.3 million fake voters. These activities led Bangladesh to the path of darkness.”
Hasina also condemned the interim government led by Iajuddin Ahmed, with advisors Fakhruddin Ahmed and Mainuddin Ahmed, for stripping away the rights of the people and "running a steamroller over them”.
UPHOLDING RULE OF LAW AND HUMAN RIGHTS
The Awami League has been a vanguard for the struggle to establish the rule of law and human rights in Bangladesh, according to Hasina. Drawing inspiration from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she pledged to continue the party's fight against exploitation and inequality.
She promised that, if re-elected, her government would preserve the independence and dignity of the judiciary and continue bolstering the National Human Rights Commission's independence and effectiveness.
CITIZEN-CENTRIC GOVERNANCE
The prime minister also stressed the need to pursue good governance principles by creating a transparent, accountable, and welfare-oriented administration. She emphasised the importance of an efficient, enterprising, IT-based, and corruption-free administrative system, with recruitment based on merit.
Hasina also underscored the Awami League's efforts in establishing a modern and people-friendly law enforcement force, enhancing its capacity to make it smart and modern in line with the 'Smart Bangladesh' vision.
MEDIA FREEDOM AND PRIVACY PROTECTION
Hasina also highlighted the expansion of mass media, with thousands of newspapers and dozens of private TV, FM and community radio stations now broadcasting.
She pledged to protect journalists from torture, intimidation, or false cases, and ensure individual privacy and information security under the newly enacted 'Cyber Security Act of 2023'.
Additionally, the manifesto mentions ongoing efforts to form the 10th Wage Board for journalists and continued support under the Journalist Welfare Trust.
ZERO-TOLERANCE FOR CORRUPTION
Hasina declared a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, detailing initiatives to eradicate it from society, including educating students about the evils of corruption and preventive measures.
She reaffirmed the party's dedication to fighting terrorism, establishing democratic rights for all citizens, and improving the quality of life.
“To this end, we have taken a concerted initiative with the people and are working to root out corruption from society. To inculcate an anti-corruption attitude among students, chapters on the evils of corruption and what to do to prevent corruption will be added to the education curriculum.”
COMMUNAL HARMONY
In her vision for a united nation, the prime minister underscored the importance of communal harmony, allowing people of all religions, castes, and professions to coexist freely.
She vowed to uphold the supremacy of the constitution, establish the rule of law, and form a society free from terrorism.
“Bangladesh is home to people of all religions, castes, and professions. We want a non-communal Bangladesh.”