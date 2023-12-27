    বাংলা

    Awami League pledges to fortify democracy and rights in election manifesto

    She says her party will strengthen transparency, accountability, and democratic values if it gets a fourth consecutive term

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Dec 2023, 08:36 AM
    Updated : 27 Dec 2023, 08:36 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reaffirmed the Awami League's commitment to democratic principles and human rights as the ruling party aims to secure a fourth consecutive term.

    Hasina, also the chief of the Awami League, vowed to continue the party's long-standing battle to preserve democratic governance and fundamental freedoms as she unveiled its election manifesto on Wednesday.

    “If we get elected and form the government, the practice of transparency, accountability, good governance, and democratic values will be strengthened in all aspects of state management,” she said.

    Hasina contrasted her party's record with that of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami's coalition government, accusing them of undermining democratic principles by failing to conduct elections appropriately.

    “They resorted to various tricks to hold on to power. To rig the election, they set up an Election Commission that promised to carry out only their orders and produced 12.3 million fake voters. These activities led Bangladesh to the path of darkness.”

    Hasina also condemned the interim government led by Iajuddin Ahmed, with advisors Fakhruddin Ahmed and Mainuddin Ahmed, for stripping away the rights of the people and "running a steamroller over them”.

    UPHOLDING RULE OF LAW AND HUMAN RIGHTS

    The Awami League has been a vanguard for the struggle to establish the rule of law and human rights in Bangladesh, according to Hasina. Drawing inspiration from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she pledged to continue the party's fight against exploitation and inequality.

    She promised that, if re-elected, her government would preserve the independence and dignity of the judiciary and continue bolstering the National Human Rights Commission's independence and effectiveness.

    CITIZEN-CENTRIC GOVERNANCE

    The prime minister also stressed the need to pursue good governance principles by creating a transparent, accountable, and welfare-oriented administration. She emphasised the importance of an efficient, enterprising, IT-based, and corruption-free administrative system, with recruitment based on merit.

    Hasina also underscored the Awami League's efforts in establishing a modern and people-friendly law enforcement force, enhancing its capacity to make it smart and modern in line with the 'Smart Bangladesh' vision.

    MEDIA FREEDOM AND PRIVACY PROTECTION

    Hasina also highlighted the expansion of mass media, with thousands of newspapers and dozens of private TV, FM and community radio stations now broadcasting.

    She pledged to protect journalists from torture, intimidation, or false cases, and ensure individual privacy and information security under the newly enacted 'Cyber Security Act of 2023'.

    Additionally, the manifesto mentions ongoing efforts to form the 10th Wage Board for journalists and continued support under the Journalist Welfare Trust.

    ZERO-TOLERANCE FOR CORRUPTION

    Hasina declared a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, detailing initiatives to eradicate it from society, including educating students about the evils of corruption and preventive measures.

    She reaffirmed the party's dedication to fighting terrorism, establishing democratic rights for all citizens, and improving the quality of life.

    “To this end, we have taken a concerted initiative with the people and are working to root out corruption from society. To inculcate an anti-corruption attitude among students, chapters on the evils of corruption and what to do to prevent corruption will be added to the education curriculum.”

    COMMUNAL HARMONY

    In her vision for a united nation, the prime minister underscored the importance of communal harmony, allowing people of all religions, castes, and professions to coexist freely.

    She vowed to uphold the supremacy of the constitution, establish the rule of law, and form a society free from terrorism.

    “Bangladesh is home to people of all religions, castes, and professions. We want a non-communal Bangladesh.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Awami League puts focus on social security, women’s empowerment in election manifesto
    AL manifesto: Social security in focus
    Bangladesh’s transformation in the past 15 years has made it a fast-paced country moving towards realising its potential, Hasina says
    Awami League charts course for economic growth, stability in polls manifesto
    AL charts course for economic growth, stability in polls manifesto
    The party has committed to a multi-faceted approach that targets financial integrity, poverty reduction, and a massive expansion in energy production
    Clad in a milk-white muslin saree with a thin border and a gold and green boat print, the prime minister presented the election manifesto for the Awami League. The outfit paid tribute to her party symbol and the traditions of Bangladesh.
    Bangladesh has transformed under AL's leadership: Hasina
    She outlines the Awami League's manifesto for the 12th national election with the aim of developing a 'Smart Bangladesh'
    Hasina to unveil manifesto Wednesday promising to build 'Smart Bangladesh'
    Hasina set to unveil manifesto to build 'Smart Bangladesh'
    She will present the manifesto at a Dhaka hotel at 10:30am

    Opinion

    US faces tough choices amid Red Sea crisis
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India