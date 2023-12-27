Awami League pledges to fortify democracy and rights in election manifesto

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reaffirmed the Awami League's commitment to democratic principles and human rights as the ruling party aims to secure a fourth consecutive term.

Hasina, also the chief of the Awami League, vowed to continue the party's long-standing battle to preserve democratic governance and fundamental freedoms as she unveiled its election manifesto on Wednesday.

“If we get elected and form the government, the practice of transparency, accountability, good governance, and democratic values will be strengthened in all aspects of state management,” she said.

Hasina contrasted her party's record with that of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami's coalition government, accusing them of undermining democratic principles by failing to conduct elections appropriately.

“They resorted to various tricks to hold on to power. To rig the election, they set up an Election Commission that promised to carry out only their orders and produced 12.3 million fake voters. These activities led Bangladesh to the path of darkness.”

Hasina also condemned the interim government led by Iajuddin Ahmed, with advisors Fakhruddin Ahmed and Mainuddin Ahmed, for stripping away the rights of the people and "running a steamroller over them”.

UPHOLDING RULE OF LAW AND HUMAN RIGHTS

The Awami League has been a vanguard for the struggle to establish the rule of law and human rights in Bangladesh, according to Hasina. Drawing inspiration from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she pledged to continue the party's fight against exploitation and inequality.

She promised that, if re-elected, her government would preserve the independence and dignity of the judiciary and continue bolstering the National Human Rights Commission's independence and effectiveness.