Are there any elections without violence? Awami League’s Quader asks

Amid deadly attacks and clashes before the polls, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has asked if someone has seen elections without violence.

He faced questions about violence at a press conference at the party’s Dhaka district office on Friday after the deaths of at least three people in attacks or clashes related to the Jan 7 vote at around 100 places.

“Have you seen any elections without violence? Incidents of violence take place in Bidhansabha vote even in India,” he said.

Referring to the BNP’s protests against the election under a partisan government, Quader said: “Here, the main opposition party has not only boycotted the polls, but it is also trying to foil the election.”