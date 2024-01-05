    বাংলা

    Are there any elections without violence? Awami League’s Quader asks

    At least three people have been killed in attacks or clashes related to the Jan 7 vote at around 100 places

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Jan 2024, 02:36 PM
    Updated : 5 Jan 2024, 02:36 PM

    Amid deadly attacks and clashes before the polls, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has asked if someone has seen elections without violence. 

    He faced questions about violence at a press conference at the party’s Dhaka district office on Friday after the deaths of at least three people in attacks or clashes related to the Jan 7 vote at around 100 places. 

    “Have you seen any elections without violence? Incidents of violence take place in Bidhansabha vote even in India,” he said. 

    Referring to the BNP’s protests against the election under a partisan government, Quader said: “Here, the main opposition party has not only boycotted the polls, but it is also trying to foil the election.” 

    The Awami League general secretary described the BNP’s hartal, or shutdown, around the voting day as a “rusty weapon that failed previously”. 

    Quader said the Awami League has not made special arrangements for voters to visit the polling stations amid the hartal 

    “Most of the voters will enthusiastically come to the polling centres. Some may be late. Our team will work to encourage them.” 

    In response to a query, Quader said the turnout will be “satisfactory”. 

    “It will be a good election, although the main opposition party is not in the race. The election would have been more competitive had the BNP contested. Still, the election will be competitive.”

