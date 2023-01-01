AL to contest in three out of six seats left vacant by BNP

The Awami League has nominated bypolls candidates for three of the six parliamentary seats left vacant after the resignations of opposition BNP MPs last month.

The ruling party will not contest in the rest three as coalition partners decided to field candidates in the two of these, while neither the ruling party nor the 14-party coalition partners will contest in the remaining one.

The decisions were taken at the party's Parliamentary Nomination Board meeting chaired by Awami League President Sheikh Hasina at Ganobhaban on Sunday afternoon.