AL to contest in three out of six seats left vacant by BNP

The Awami League has nominated bypolls candidates for three of the six parliamentary seats left vacant after the resignations of opposition BNP MPs last month.
The ruling party will not contest in the rest three as coalition partners decided to field candidates in the two of these, while neither the ruling party nor the 14-party coalition partners will contest in the remaining one.
The decisions were taken at the party's Parliamentary Nomination Board meeting chaired by Awami League President Sheikh Hasina at Ganobhaban on Sunday afternoon.
After the meeting, re-elected Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader told reporters that Ragebul Ahsan Ripu will run for the Bogra-6 seat while Md Ziaur Rahman and Md Abdul Odud vie for Chapainawabganj-2 and Chapainawabganj-3 constituencies, respectively.
The constituencies of Thakurgaon-3 and Bogra-4 have been left for coalition partners Workers Party of Bangladesh and the Hasanul Haq Inu-led faction of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal.
The Brahmanbaria-2 constituency will not be contested by Awami League, Quader confirmed.
Abdur Sattar, who last week decided to leave BNP and is reportedly preparing to stand in the election again, was the incumbent parliamentarian from the Brahmanbaria-2 constituency before he joined other five BNP lawmakers to quit the legislature last month.
On Dec 28, the main opposition party in parliament, Jatiya Party, announced their candidates for four of the vacant seats.
They are M Hafiz Uddin Ahmed for the Thakurgaon-3 seat, Nurul Islam Omar for the Bogra-6 seat, Shaheen Mostafa Kamal for the Bogra-4 seat and Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan for the Brahmanbaria-2 seat.
On Dec 10 last year, six BNP MPs announced their resignation at the Golapbagh rally in Dhaka and submitted their resignations to Speaker Shirin Sharmin Choudhury's office.
By-elections in those constituencies will be held on Feb 1.