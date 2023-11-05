Jatiya Party, Zaker Party boycott Lakshmipur-3 by-election

Two of the four contestants in the Lakshmipur-3 bypoll have boycotted voting.

Jatiya Party candidate Mohammad Raqib Hossain and Zaker Party candidate Shamsul Karim Khokon announced the boycott at the Lakshmipur Press Club on Sunday afternoon.

“The ruling party people forced out my agents from 90 percent poll centres,” Raqib alleged. “They were also rigging the vote. The poll centres were empty since morning, but ballots were already cast. Who were the people casting their votes?”

Zaker Party candidate Khokon said the administration assured him of a fair election from the beginning. “But now the administration is silent.”

“The ruling party people are casting false votes. They have deployed their musclemen to the poll centres. I am boycotting the voting as there’s no suitable environment for it,” he said.