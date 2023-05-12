UK's Autonomy founder Lynch extradited to the US on fraud charges

Mike Lynch has been extradited to the United States to face criminal charges over Hewlett Packard's $11 billion acquisition of his software company Autonomy, a dramatic fall from grace for a man once hailed as Britain's most successful tech leader.

Britain's interior ministry said on Friday that Lynch had been extradited on May 11.

Lynch – the co-founder of Autonomy – faces 17 charges over the 2011 takeover in the United States.

He denied any wrongdoing and had fought the extradition proceedings in the British courts, arguing he should be prosecuted in Britain, but on April 21, the High Court refused him permission to appeal.