Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall finalise their divorce, remain 'friends'

The 66-year-old Hall filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Jul 1 from the 91-year-old Murdoch after six years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" and seeking unspecified spousal support and attorneys' fees.

A statement released by Murdoch's attorney, Robert Cohen, and Judy Poller, a lawyer representing Hall, and provided to Reuters on Thursday, confirmed the couple had finalised their divorce but "remain good friends."

Hall said in the petition filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court that she was "unaware of the full nature and extent of all (Murdoch's) assets and debts, and will amend this petition when the information has been ascertained."