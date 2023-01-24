    বাংলা

    Italy mourns death of greedy mountain bear Juan Carrito

    The marsican bear, that made international headlines when it broke into a bakery and feasted on biscuits, was killed in a road accident near the town of Castel di Sangro in Italy

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Jan 2023, 11:03 AM
    Updated : 24 Jan 2023, 11:03 AM

    Italy was on Tuesday mourning the death in a road accident of a rare brown bear that made international headlines when it broke into a bakery and feasted on biscuits.

    The marsican bear, which had been named Juan Carrito, was killed after it was hit by an Opel Corsa car on a mountain road near the town of Castel di Sangro in central Italy on Monday evening.

    "There are no words to express our sadness at what has happened," the national park of Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise said on Instagram.

    "Juan Carrito was a problematic bear but in the park we did everything... to give him a chance and allow him to remain free," it added.

    The 150-kg bear was captured last year and taken to a more remote region after his bakery break-in but the four-year-old liked to return to his old haunts in search of food.

    Before the accident, he had been spotted over the weekend in a ski resort, Italy's Rai news reported.

    There are believed to be only around 50 marsican bears left in Italy.

    The bear's name came in part from the village of Carrito in Abruzzo where local media reported he was first spotted crossing a road. Carrito is also a Spanish word, hence the first name Juan.

    RELATED STORIES
    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses members of the media during a joint news conference hosted with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, following their annual Leaders’ Meeting, at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Offices in Sydney, Australia, July 8, 2022.
    Ardern bids emotional farewell on last day as prime minister
    Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday bid an emotional farewell on her last day as prime minister, speaking of the kindness and empathy New Zealanders have shown her
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and first lady Olena Zelenska offer their condolences as they attend a memorial ceremony for Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy and officials who died in the helicopter crash near Kyiv, in Kyiv, Ukraine, January 21, 2023.
    Zelensky honours Ukraine officials killed in helicopter crash
    Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy and five other high-ranking ministry officials were killed on Wednesday when their French-made Super Puma helicopter plummeted amid fog
    Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin participates in the Veterans Day parade in New York US, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
    Aldrin shoots the moon with 93rd birthday wedding
    He gained worldwide fame and a place in history by setting foot on the moon 20 minutes after fellow astronaut, Neil Armstrong, had taken his epic first step
    Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest (DIICOT) after being detained for 24 hours, in Bucharest, Romania, December 29, 2022.
    Romanian court extends Andrew Tate's detention
    Divisive internet personality Tate, his brother and two other suspects will remain in custody until Feb 27

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher