Italy mourns death of greedy mountain bear Juan Carrito

The 150-kg bear was captured last year and taken to a more remote region after his bakery break-in but the four-year-old liked to return to his old haunts in search of food.

Before the accident, he had been spotted over the weekend in a ski resort, Italy's Rai news reported.

There are believed to be only around 50 marsican bears left in Italy.

The bear's name came in part from the village of Carrito in Abruzzo where local media reported he was first spotted crossing a road. Carrito is also a Spanish word, hence the first name Juan.